To combat the current Covid-19 pandemic, the participation of different pharmaceutical companies has been necessary. Each has focused on creating its own biology against disease. None prevents infections or offers total protection, but it does avoid serious conditions that can lead to death. Within the list is the vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson but it has been one of the most controversial. The most recent incident in which she has been involved cost her to be suspended in one country.

In the first instance, it should be noted that the most attractive thing about this immunization is that it only requires the application of one dose. For the same reason, it is less uncomfortable for some people and makes it easier to complete the diagrams.

Operation and efficiency

While other vaccines use new methods in their development such as those of Pfizer and Moderna, the one from Johnson & Johnson uses as a basis the common cold virus known as adenovirus type 26 to introduce coronavirus proteins into the cells of the body and trigger an immune response. Therefore, it does not require special care in its storage and transport. That makes it an ideal option for countries that lack deep freezing equipment.

Regarding its efficacy, clinical trials showed it to be 66 percent. Although, as a result of the appearance of new variants, it has been requested to change the immunization scheme to increase and extend protection.

As a result, in the United States the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized apply a second dose to all people. Ideally, it should take at least two months after the first injection to receive the booster.

Pharmacist in trouble

But now Reuters released drastic news. In the midst of the new crisis experienced by the Omnicron Variant, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was suspended indefinitely in Slovenia.

Everything has its origin in a woman who developed thrombosis after inoculation and finally passed away. As part of an investigation carried out, a team of neurologists concluded that the biological agent was responsible for the death.

As a result of the above, the government of the European country made the decision to suspend the application of the vaccine from this pharmaceutical company. Now only doses from other brands will be used, although it is mentioned that if a citizen wants Johnson & Johnson’s, they can request it.

On the other hand, it is not the only case because around the world there have been cases of thrombosis associated with different vaccines against Covid-19. Although based on the World Health Organization (WHO), the probability of an incident of this type occurring is minimal. While it is not yet known with certainty what causes some people to suffer from this side effect and others not.