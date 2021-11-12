The division of the business into smaller parts is the strategy that is gaining space among the large global conglomerates. In addition to the decisions to divide Toshiba and GE, Johnson & Johnson, which said this Friday, November 12, plans to split its businesses into two different companies.

The holding will separate its division linked to the health and hygiene sector, which sells everything from baby shampoo and powder to beauty products, from its mega pharmaceutical unit.

Both companies will be publicly traded.

Jhonson & Jhonson’s survival marketing strategy includes a planned lead time of one and a half years (maximum, two years), the firm said in a release.

What will Jhonson & Jhonson do with the company name?

Apparently, the company linked to health and retail consumption of retail products will continue to be called “Johnson & Johnson.”

Meanwhile, the division that will follow the path of manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, among which are, for example, the vaccines for the covid and the drug for the treatment of cancer Darzalex, would be called simply “J&J ”.

This is an important development because the company (two in the future) expects revenues of approximately $ 76.9 billion in 2021.

As soon as the news of the division of Jhonson & Jhonson into two companies was known, the company’s shares soared in the Wall Street premarket.

The plan of General Electric, Toshiba and now Johnson & Johnson is truly historic. These are strategies with which they hope to solve the problem of being mega structures that have lost competitiveness in an increasingly flexible market.

The J&J division involves the creation of “two leading global companies that will be better positioned to serve the health needs of patients and consumers through innovative processes,” the company said in the statement.

This same week, we published in Merca2.0 that General Electric (GE) will be divided into three different companies, each focused on different business segments: aviation, healthcare and energy.

GE plans to spin off the healthcare unit in early 2023 and the energy unit in early 2024.

What will happen to the brand? GE’s name will remain linked to that of the aviation company after the partition is complete, but no details were given of what the other two companies will be called.