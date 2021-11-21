The complicated relationship between actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will make a leap to the Discovery + streaming platform and with the launch, opinions of the actors’ followers continue to be divided about what happened and who should be believed.

The executive producers, Nick Hornby, Fran Baker and Matt Reid, will tell the story from both versions and from third parties who witnessed the complicated relationship.

A relationship that divided fans

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have faced various controversies in their relationship and the opinions of those familiar with the case have been divided.

There are multiple accusations of gender violence by Johnny Depp towards the actress and the multiple trials that demonstrate a relationship full of violent behavior, and on the other hand, for the rulings in favor of News Group Newspapers, editor of the British newspaper “The Sun”, where the London judge, Andrew Nicol of the High Court, accepted that the media is telling the truth by considering him a “handcuff beater”. This, after Depp filed a lawsuit against the owner of the medium, for an article published in 2018, which Depp considered as defamatory and sensationalist.

The ruling was a great blow to Depp’s professional reputation, because in the three-week trial held last July 2020, 14 episodes were analyzed in which Heard maintained the position of having been attacked by her ex-husband and fearing for her life. The judge approved 12, among which were: beatings, jealousy, aggressiveness under the influence of drugs and alcohol, reproaches, anger, death threats and kidnapping.

After the fact of News Group Newspapers, the medium published a statement saying that “The Sun” has defended for more than 20 years the victims of domestic abuse, who should not be silenced and, deeply appreciated the decision of the judge and Amber for his courage in presenting his testimony in court.

Depp started a legal battle in the United States by suing Heard, in the Virginia State court, for an article he published in The Washington Post, where Heard exposed his experiences of abuse. So far, the actor has not been prosecuted or found guilty.

With all this, the outlook for Depp’s involvement in Hollywood looks dark: Warner Bros withdrew his role from his lead role in “Fantastic Animals” in November 2020 and the company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Inc. (MGM ), has not yet released his latest film “The Minamata Photographer” in the United States.

What will the Discovery + documentary be about?

According to Deadline, the documentary Johnny vs. Amber will present the actor’s version first, followed by Heard’s version.

The entire documentary will be supported by interviews with the actors’ lawyers, testimony from people close to the relationship, and audio recordings that support the violence within it.

The objective of the documentary, according to Charlotte Reid, vice president of entertainment at Discovery, is to tell viewers the story from the objective vision, so that the critics can go beyond the headlines and understand the actors, and with it, decide on who should be believed.

