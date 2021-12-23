If you thought that 2021 would end without another bad news for the film world, you were very wrong. Lionsgate disclosed that John wick 4 (John Wick: Chapter 4), one of the most anticipated feature films currently, will not be able to meet the scheduled release date.

The previous plan of the producer was to release it on May 27, 2022, however, now John wick 4 will wait until March 24, 2023. In other words, the postponement lasts for almost a year — 10 months, to be specific.

We must not forget that the original goal of Lionsgate was to release John wick 4 on May 21 of this year – which was also the initial date of The Matrix Resurrections– but the pandemic got in the way and ruined the production schedule. Therefore, the film has been delayed twice. We hope that the account has been permanently stopped.

What has caused the delay of John wick 4? Unfortunately, no details have been shared from the company. However, in Deadline they echo that principal photography just finished, so it was difficult to reach the previously established date.

To try to lessen the disappointment of the audience, Lionsgate shared a brief teaser to reveal the new date. You can see it below ⤵️

Keanu Reeves is back

John wick 4, of course, will star Keanu reeves. The beloved actor once again attracted the spotlight in Hollywood thanks to his appearance in The Matrix Resurrections, which has just been released in theaters and HBO Max. Critical reception has been mixed, a situation that was already expected – the same thing happened with the original trilogy.

The rest of the cast is made up of Laurence Fishburne (King of the Bowery), Lance Reddick (Charon), Ian McShane (Winston), Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson and Scott Adkins. For its part, Chad Stahelski is taking over management again.