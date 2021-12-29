The world of American football today is in mourning because John Madden has passed away at age 85, as reported by NFL.com, without specifying at the time of writing the news what the causes of this terrible event have been.

John Madden, in addition to having been a commentator and coach for the Oakland Raiders for almost a decade, with whom he went on to win a Super Bowl, was known in the video game industry for having been in charge of give name and image to the franchise Madden NFL.

What’s more, the own Twitter account from the Electronic Arts series wanted to dedicate the following message:

Today, we have lost a hero. John Madden was synonymous with American football for more than 50 years. His knowledge of the game was only surpassed by his love for it, and his appreciation for everyone who ever stepped on the gridiron. A humble champion, a dedicated teacher, and a forever coach. Our hearts and condolences go out to John’s family, friends, and millions of fans. He will be greatly missed, will always be remembered, and will never be forgotten.

The first John Madden video game was released in 1988 for MS-DOS, but it was two years later, in 1990, when John Madden Football was released on Mega Drive. Since then the saga became annual to the point of leaving us with 32 main deliveries They have always had the Madden name. There have even been times when he has appeared on the cover himself.

The commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell, also wanted to express that no one else has loved football as much as John Madden, assuring that he left his mark for him and many others, so there will never be another like him and they will always remain in his debt for everything he did to make the NFL what it is today.