John Lithgow was about to play Joker in Tim Burton’s first Batman movie, but he made a bad decision.

Despite the distrust of most of the specialized press of the time, who believed the choice of Jack Nicholson and Michael Keaton as the protagonists of Batman unfortunate, its success proved Tim Burton right. However, actor John Lithgow had in his hands the possibility that this story was different in 1989 from having accepted the role of Joker.

Lithgow has repeatedly recounted how he turned down the proposal. One of these was on Conan O’Brien’s show, as recovered by the Comic Book Resources site recently. In the 2019 clip, the actor tells how he convinced Burton not to give him the role, an action of which he confesses regret.

CBR indicates that “Lithgow was a good choice for the role. His versatility and reach extended to villains quite easily, and he had already made his mark as a deranged killer in Brian De Palma’s Blow Out. He had also played maniacal characters in movies like Buckaroo Banzai and Twilight Zone: The Movie. With that in his repertoire, he could have represented gangster Jack Napier’s passive sociopathy, as well as his unusual rebirth as the Joker. “

Nevertheless…

Who would want to go see a movie about Batman?

In the video, O’Brien tells John Lithgow that he heard Burton sought him out to play Joker. At the time, the actor was exhausted as he starred in the Broadway play M. Butterfly, which was very exhausting. Also, he didn’t trust the first-time director too much. Thus, in a meeting between the two, John Lithgow convinced Burton not to offer him the role. As the actor confesses, at that time he thought: “Who would want to go see a movie about Batman?”

Ultimately, Joker fell to Nicholson, who was the studio’s choice, and gave us an unforgettable performance. “According to the actor’s biographer, Marc Eliot, he grew up as a Batman fan and saw the role as an opportunity to connect with childhood,” says CBR. “Nicholson also accepted a reduced salary in exchange for a percentage of the total movie collection. Of course, Batman became the biggest hit of 1989, and Nicholson’s performance was praised as a key part of the film’s success. “

Source: CBR

