41 years ago John Lennon was assassinated on the doorstep of his New York home. According to the chronicles, it was 10:50 p.m. That day Annie Leibovitz had been at home doing a shoot for ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine. What was to be one more cover, became a mythical photograph.





John Lennon was one of the four geniuses of Liverpool along with his fellow Beatles. That day marked the end of innocence for an entire generation. It is a sad story like the murder of Sharon Tate or the tragic accident of Lady Di. Everyone remembers where he was at that time.

The photo appeared on the cover of the January 22 special issue. The name of the magazine and the mythical photograph, without any text. Him, naked, hugging Yoko Ono dressed in black. It seemed like a premonitory image of what was going to happen hours later.



The chosen image

It may be the most famous image of a photographer who has gone down in history for his portraits. In addition, it is from her best time, when she fully trusted herself and did not need a thousand lights and hundreds of hours in front of Photoshop. As he tells in his book ‘At work’:

I did a Polaroid of the two lying down and John looked at it and said “You’ve captured our relationship perfectly.” He had spent the last five years being a homemaker, caring for his son Sean, and the new album was the return to his musical career. He took me to part and told me that he knew that the magazine wanted a photo of just him on the cover but that he wanted Yoko to appear as well. He told me it was very important.

A clean and simple image, without artifice. It was not what the artist had in mind, but it turned out perfect. It is not the last photograph that John Lennon took that day (one is preserved signing a copy of ‘Double fantasy’ to his murderer) but it may be the most significant of his short life.

History of a photograph

In those years Annie Leibovitz worked for the magazine ‘Rolling Stone’. She had been working for them for a few years, but she was the head of the photography department. In fact, one of his first jobs was to portray Lennon with his beloved Nikon and his 105 mm. It was a troubled timeEspecially after touring with The Rolling Stones and plunging into a hell of drugs.



The mythical cover

He managed to get out of that spiral of destruction. And so the day came when he went to the apartment in the Dakota Building with the idea of ​​getting the next cover of the magazine. It was the return to the music of the great musician. He wanted Lennon alone, but the musician demanded that his wife also appear, since she was also involved in the album.

So he played improvise. And it occurred to them to recreate the cover of the album ‘Two virgins’ from 1968 in which the two appeared naked. But with the intention of giving it a different air. However, Yoko Ono did not want to undress this time. So it was time to think otherwise.



The contact sheet for the session

And suddenly the image emerged thanks to the collaboration of Jonh Lennon. He would pose naked and hug Yoko Ono. First they made the Polaroids, to check that everything was correct. And then the final session began.

One after another … She looked at one, they looked at both, until they forgot about her and Lennon decides to kiss his wife. There was the story. Fruit of the improvisation of unique artists.

There is nothing complex in this photograph. It does not have an excess of production. It is direct, the result of a moment decided minutes before. A couple that show their contrast. Him naked, she dressed in black and a kiss that seems like a farewell … As always, and this is what is often forgotten, the context counts.

I was a baby that year, but when I think of John Lennon I always remember him as Richard Avedon portrayed him and of course, in the only shot he should have received that day.