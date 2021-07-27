Every cycle has a beginning and an end, and John Constantine’s journey as a member of the Legends of Tomorrow team has come to an end, although Matt Ryan will not leave the series.

Legends of Tomorrow prepares its details for its seventh season, but in this new adventure one of its most beloved members will not continue as part of Sarah Lance’s team, since John Constantine will not return to the new episodes.

In the framework of the San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021, Matt Ryan announced that his character, John Constantine, will not return to the seventh season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, since the path of the paranormal detective in the series has arrived to its end.

“As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his way alone”Stated Ryan, who thanked the fans for accepting Constantine as part of the show.

“While the John Constantine arc on the show is coming to an end in season six, Matt Ryan’s journey with the Legends is not over.“Stated Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Phil Klemmer.

Matt Ryan became John Constantine in 2014 for his solo series on NBC, which only ran for one season. But Ryan’s path as the detective created by Alan Moore has led him to series produced by the CW dacena, as well as to different animated films where the actor has been the voice of Constantine.

Matt Ryan stays in Legends of Tomorrow

Although John Constantine will no longer be part of the series produced by CW and DC Comics, actor Matt Ryan will continue as part of the program, now with a new character.

The same British actor confirmed that in the seventh season of Legends of Tomorrow he will play a new character, who will be involved with the team’s adventures in the new episodes.

“The time has come for John to separate from the Legends and for me to separate from John. I’m very excited to create this new role on the show and have a little fun with it, finding out how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends.”.

The seventh season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will premiere on October 13 on the CW network in the United States.

