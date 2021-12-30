Daredevil / Marvel’s Elektra has always been a reader favorite after making her debut on the pages of Frank Miller and Klaus Janson’s Daredevil more than 40 years ago. And now, talented cosplayer @joelynnash_cos has brought the sometimes villain and sometimes anti-hero to life in an engaging Marvel Comics cosplay that brings Elektra’s classic outfit back to life. The talented cosplayer wore the cosplay at the Anime Pasadena event earlier this month.

Elektra, created by legendary comic book writer and cartoonist Frank Miller, first appeared in Daredevil Issue 168, written by Miller, Klaus Janson, DR Martin, and Joe Rosen. In the comics, Elektra Natchios met Matt Murdock in college before allying with The Hand and being trained by the ninjas as an assassin. The sai wielding villain would be an antagonist to Daredevil prior to his death at the hands of Bullseye in the iconic story “The Death of Elektra” in Daredevil # 181. However, the character would later resurrect and continue as an adversary and love interest to Daredevil. After starring in her own miniseries and comics over the years, including Miller and Bill Sienkiewicz’s excellent Elektra: Assasin, Elektra recently became the new Daredevil after Matt Murdock was sent to prison. Currently, she shares the role of Daredevil with him.

On his Instagram account, @joelynnash_cos shared with us his version of the classic Elektra costume that he wore at Anime Pasadena earlier this month. The cosplay brings the heroine’s original look to life as it features key details such as her red costume with a single strap over the left shoulder, red arm and leg straps, long red boots, and the red lapel in the shape of loincloth attached to the suit. The look also includes Elektra’s signature sai, which the cosplayer wields in each hand.

The @joelynnash_cos outfit is only missing Elektra’s red headband, but the cosplayer admitted that she ended up taking it off after realizing it was too uncomfortable to keep wearing it. Still, even without the headband, the look is clearly Elektra, as the cosplayer has nailed it in her portrayal of the villain, and now hero, of Daredevil.

Elektra’s original costume is not the most practical of superhero costumes and has been updated in later stories. However, the suit remains incredibly iconic and will always be tied to the character’s best-known look to date. Lastly, @joelynnash_cos brought Elektra’s classic look to life in Marvel Comics with stunning and accurate cosplay.