During transmission # 1728 of the program “The Joe Rogan Experience”, One of the most popular podcasts, the comedian Ari Shaffir mentioned that former athlete, UFC commentator, podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan had landed a contract worth more than $ 100,000.

Why does this statement stand out? Because Joe mentioned that lThe entirety of this contract is not in dollars, but in is in bitcoin.

This is a gesture that for many analysts of the crypto market demonstrates a definitive position of approach and support to the field of cryptocurrencies based on their messages that denote their current faith in the most solid store of value in the world, as defined by some experts.

Rogan’s position adds to the list of key figures who, in various sectors are beginning to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment of their salaries, and without a doubt for many analysts, it will be celebrated by the market’s leading cryptocurrency enthusiasts as It could be a reference for its followers, a figure that is estimated at more than 11 million people per program.

Joe Rogan podcast that touched on crypto topics

This new announcement about Bitcoin leaves far behind times when he had dismissed the first crypto in the market by referring to it as a “ponzi scheme”, an opportunity that for many analysts was a demonstration of talking about a topic without knowing it thoroughly or simply as an impulse, without basis or knowledge to comment.

Over time this has changed, so much so that in some broadcasts of the program their messages have defined Bitcoin as truly transformative and has advised his audience to join in on his purchase.

In a broadcast made in 2019, in which Rogan had as a guest the CEO of Twitter and the Square mobile payments platform, Jack Dorsey, the podcaster commented: “One of the great things about the Cash app is that you can buy and sell Bitcoin with it.“, and asked if he would allow the buying and selling of other cryptocurrencies on the platform.

Dorsey explained some details about his projects to make BTC the native currency of the internet, promoting it as a store of global value and a reserve asset that can serve more people effectively. For some, this program was the first opportunity in which Rogan spoke seriously about Bitcoin as a disruptive technology.

“It is one more step towards a new way of doing things“, he had warned then.

In transmission number # 1648, Joe Rogan’s appetite was aroused by analyzing the topic of NFTs when he had Reggie Watts as a guest, and he did not miss the opportunity to find out what these new digital assets are about.

With more and more personalities joining the crypto ecosystem, a question arises: who else will soon join the adoption of Bitcoin as a form of payment?

