We know that fashion and trends are transforming according to the evolution of the climate and, of course, with the arrival of the celebrations, that is why now we look with interest at those garments that, at any other time, would be impossible to wear. ; just like Joe Jonas did in his presentation at iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball, wearing a diamond cardigan that we loved.

At the concert with his brothers Kevin and Nick, Joe Jonas combined leather pants with sneakers and a white T-shirt, making the multicolored garment created by Vivienne Westwood the star of her look, which we will replicate with similar options to give it a new twist on this garment.

Camel-toned knitted cardigan





A super classic nod to traditional garments is what ASOS DESIGN offers us in this garment where the raw colors and the camel tone of the sleeves and diamonds prevail, an ideal combination of tones to combine with any look.

You find it reduced from 45.99 to 36.75 euros.

ASOS DESIGN cardigan in brown diamond knit

Brown cardigan with green diamonds





The brown tone gives every garment and every look the perfect dose of formality that we need for this season, therefore, this piece of MO with green and beige rhombuses it is a must for the office.

You find it available for 61.73 euros.

Gray diamond cardigan





Because an urban look can also receive a traditional touch, we have this cardigan with gray and black diamonds, which complements the weekend and holiday look so as not to complicate ourselves too much.

You find it available for 45.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN cardigan in gray diamond knit

Yellow cardigan with diamonds





In a blatant yellow color this cardigan from ASOS is the perfect dose of optimism that our wardrobe needs, and it is that it makes any style shine by its own strength with its tones.

You find it available for 45.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN fluffy cardigan with diamond pattern in mustard

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.