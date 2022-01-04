Director Joe Johnston, the original concept artist who helped create Boba Fett, has shared his impressions of the return of the iconic Star Wars bounty hunter in Lucasfilm’s ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, which for the most part, has been liked by fans. fans at least in their first episode of the Disney + series. But there is one thing that Johnson would have done differently: he would never have shown Boba Fett’s face.

“To take off the helmet is to take away the mystery”

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the director of ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’, explained:

“He would never have shown his face. He would never have had an actor underneath when he takes off his helmet and you see who he is. I think that removes a lot of the mystery. Before he took that helmet off, it could be anything.”

In addition to this, if Boba Fett were to keep the helmet on it would make more sense for The Mandalorian to take it off from time to time, to create two different characters to which the armor joins. But also Fett’s personality had a lot to do with the sinister look that we never got to see but could be perceived with his movements, something that they do respect, for example in the movie Judge Dredd with Karl Urban.





But it’s hard to keep Boba’s face a mystery after Attack of the Clones, because We already know that it is the unaltered clone of the Mandalorian bounty hunter from Temuera MorrisonJango Fett, however, claiming the mystery behind the helmet was in the hands of the creators of the series, who seem to understand the myths in their own way.