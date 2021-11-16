The legislation is the largest federal investment in infrastructure in more than a decade, and passage of the bill marks a significant, bipartisan victory for the Biden administration’s national agenda. The package includes $ 65 billion to improve broadband access with the goal of achieving universal connectivity by the end of the decade. Another 7.5 billion will be used to build a network of electric vehicle chargers throughout the country.

The infrastructure package also includes 50 billion to combat the effects of climate change and cyberattacks on the national infrastructure and another 73 billion to improve the electricity grid.

Earlier this year, Biden intended to boost this infrastructure funding along with an additional multi-trillion dollar investment in social programs and climate change.

The infrastructure package that became law on Monday was cut from the broader social spending package and was approved by the Senate in August by a 69-30 vote. On November 5, the House voted to pass the bill with 13 Republicans in favor of the measure.