“The president will have a routine colonoscopy” at Walter Reed Medical Center near Washington, according to the White House.

“As was the case when President George W. Bush underwent the same intervention in 2002 and 2007, and in accordance with the procedure provided by the Constitution, President Biden will transfer his powers to the Vice President for a brief period, while is under anesthesia, “adds the government.

Biden, who does not smoke or drink alcohol, is vaccinated against COVID-19 and received the third dose in late September.

He is the oldest president in the history of the United States and has made public that he plans to run for a new term in 2024, but there is speculation that he could resign due to his age.