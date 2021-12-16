The sanctions deny designated entities access to transactions in US dollars and freeze any assets they may have in the United States. But organized crime groups in recent years have been turning to crypto assets and other methods to bypass the American financial system.

To combat drug trafficking, the Treasury previously relied on the Foreign Narcotics Chiefs Act of 1999 and an earlier executive order of 1995 that relied on more traditional cartel structures with more easily identifiable leaders. The new structure allows the Treasury to target a broader range of individuals, such as those who receive assets derived from drug trafficking.

“The current drug trade is no longer based on crops that require a large area, but on synthetic materials and chemical precursors,” one of the US officials told reporters.

“The cartels operate in a more diffuse and decentralized manner, which hinders our ability to develop comprehensive sanctions packages against drug traffickers,” he added.

A second Biden executive order creates a new interagency council on transnational organized crime to enhance cooperation between the Justice, Defense, Homeland Security, Treasury and State departments and the Office of National Intelligence.

Its goal is to improve communications between the intelligence and law enforcement communities and the private sector to identify and target criminal networks, according to an administration fact sheet.