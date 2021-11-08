Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo

“What Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, orchestrated today was a pantomime of elections that were neither free nor fair, and certainly not democratic,” Joe Biden denounced in a statement.

The US president condemned the arbitrary imprisonment of almost 40 opposition figures since May, including seven possible presidential candidates, and the blocking of the participation of political parties rigged the result long before election day. “They shut down independent media outlets, locked up journalists and members of the private sector, and intimidated civil society organizations into closing their doors,” says Biden.

US President Joe Biden (Reuters)

For Biden, the Ortega Murillo couple no longer have a democratic mandate: “The Ortega and Murillo family now rule Nicaragua as autocrats”

Developing…