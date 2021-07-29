The Kraven the Hunter movie is currently in development and the name Jodie Turner-Smith rings a bell for the movie.

Kraven the Hunter is expected to take on the Chameleon in his first big screen appearance, but now we know Sony Pictures would be interested in Jodie Turner-Smith playing Calypso, a supervillain who has also served as a love interest in the comics. .

A couple of months ago, we got word that Sony Pictures had hired Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass) to play Kraven the Hunter in the character’s first appearance on the big screen. There are also rumors that the Chameleon would be presented as the villain, but it seems that old Kraven is going to have his hands full with another enemy, and it is likely that he will get his claws in more than one way.

According to The Illuminerdi, the movie of Kraven will feature Calypso, and the studio is interested in (Without Remorse, Queen and Slim) to play the character. However, we do not know if an official offer has been made or not.

Who is Calypso?

In the comics, Calypso Ezili was a ruthless voodoo priestess who is actually the one responsible for giving Kraven his enhanced abilities. The two became lovers soon after, and Calypso often fueled the Hunter’s hatred of Spider-Man, convincing him to never lose sight of his prey. After cheating death many times, she was apparently assassinated forever in the late 90s. It remains to be seen how she will be portrayed in Kraven, but there is always the possibility of modifying the character from the source material, which could also show the version of the 1990s Spider-man animated series, in which he was initially a research scientist named Dr. Mariah Crawford, who had a love affair with Sergei Kravinoff before his serum transformed him into Kraven the Hunter.

JC Chandor (Triple Frontier) will direct Kraven from a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Iron Man; Uncharted) and Richard Wenk (The Equalizer; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back). The film is scheduled to open on January 13, 2023.