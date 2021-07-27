Joby Aviation is one of the companies that works to make electric air taxis a reality. And recently he has taken a new step in his plan: successfully completed a test flight that exceeded 150 miles. This required a single battery charge.

The company shared a video showing off the outstanding achievement with its six-rotor electric aircraft, with vertical takeoff and landing. The flight of the prototype It was carried out by remote control and lasted one hour and 17 minutes.. It is worth noting that the route was not linear, but on a predefined circuit.

Joby Aviation’s fully electric aerial vehicle made 11 turns of the test route, completing 154.6 miles or 248 kilometers. The company’s goal was demonstrate progress made in autonomy and energy management. Undoubtedly, two of the key points for the future of electric air taxis.

Joeben Bevirt, CEO of the company, manifested: “We have accomplished something many believed impossible with today’s battery technology. In doing so, we have taken the first step in bringing convenient, emission-free air travel between places like San Francisco and Lake Tahoe, Houston and Austin, o Los Angeles and San Diego are an everyday reality. ”

Joby Aviation takes an important step towards the future of electric air taxis

Joby Aviation is one of the most advanced companies in its quest to make 100% electric air mobility a reality. Even pretends put its electric air taxi service into operation by 2024, under the promise of reaching speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. You really have to see if these goals are realistic, but the progress of your prototype is in sight.

According to the firm, its eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) uses lithium ion batteries already available on the market, although adapted for aerospace use.

After internal testing, an 811 NCM cathode and graphite anode cell were selected to offer the optimal balance between the specific energy required to fly 150 miles with the aircraft, the specific power to take off and land vertically, and the cycle of life to offer affordable service.

Joby Aviation also ensures that the battery is capable of meeting “more than 10,000 of its expected nominal flight cycles.” In addition, one of the test drivers, Justin Paines, highlighted the work done to reinforce the landing gear and give the prototype an appearance closer to that of the final vehicle.

As the 150+ mile test was conducted without people on board, there are still many questions to be answered. For example, it remains to know what is the projection of autonomy and energy management in manned flights, taking into account the weight that is added to the artifact.

In its plan to launch an electric air taxi service, Joby Aviation is not alone. The firm has financial backing from Toyota. In addition, earlier this year it acquired Uber Elevate, the shuttle company’s business that focused on creating flying taxis.