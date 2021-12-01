It is the finishing touch for a record 2021 in terms of financing rounds and startups. And with a month to go before we make the leap to 2022, there may be a lot more to say. In any case, at this moment all eyes are on Jobandtalent, which announces the culmination of the megawave that I had been preparing for months. The job search technology already has on the table another 440 million euros, plus a debt line of 75 million with the Blackrock fund.

With this operation, which is close to Glovo’s record figure of 450 million euros announced a few months ago, Jobandtalent becomes another of the technology companies most pampered by funds in Spain. With a valuation of 2,000 million euros, the employment technology firm is consolidated in the status of unicorn with the company delivery and Cabify –with his just turned 10 years old–, among others.

For this occasion, Jobandtalent has had the participation of Kinnevik, a Swedish investment giant with a chair in Zalando among others. But also from a long list of participants who have not hesitated to be part of the new plans of a very well financed company. Endeavor, Infravia, DN and Alma Mundi, Cabify investor and fund created by Javier Santiso – CEO of Prisa. Atomico, Kibo Ventures and Softbank, already classics in the capital of Jobandtalent, have also revalidated their participation.

Jobandtalent heads to the United States

Jobandtalent’s journey as an employment technology company has many chapters. In fact, it is one of those companies that can boast of having changed the business model twice and, despite the difficulties, continue to win over investors.

“Every day more people in the world are hired through our platform. So far in 2021, more than 100,000 workers have been hired in our marketplace. The job market demanded a solution such as Jobandtalent, a platform that allows companies to hire agile and dynamic, but focused on the worker and satisfaction as an employee, helping them to find work and stay employed with good conditions “, points out Juan Urdiales, co-CEO and co-Founder of Jobandtalent in a statement.

In fact, technology started as a search platform for technological profiles; a moment that was punctuated by some complaints regarding the operation of its recommendation algorithm and one of the first crises of the company. It was the dawn of the startup boom in Spain, and Tuenti was still the fashionable social network. But the competition was too strong. Jobandtalent decided to switch to jobs blue collar or less qualified jobs: they were the quarry of Cabify, Uber or Glovo at that time.

To this day, its native clients of the Spanish entrepreneurial universe remain, but with a variant that changed the conception of the company from head to toe: Jobandtalent decided to become a Temporary Employment Company (ETT). It went from a job marketplace to controlling the very basis of work, ensuring a stable line of business. With the publication of offers, the income base was focused on advertising; Being an ETT, the company charges a commission for each job it manages. In this way, the technology company is in charge of hiring employees who operate for third parties. Operations that require large portions of debt and capital in order to advance payroll.

With this, Jobandtalent is present in the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Portugal, Germany, Mexico and Colombia, as well as Spain. Now, the technology company with 700 million euros in cash raised throughout 2021 is heading for the gold of startups: the United States. It was one of the company’s most ambitious plans. Also one of the most risky due to the competition of the ETT business that is handled in the US region.