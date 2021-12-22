According to Indeed, there was a 24.8% increase in the proportion of jobs compared to February 1, 2020, that is, the month before the border closures and the first large waves of COVID contagion began. 19, mainly in Europe.

For Luis Vidrio, Sales Director of Indeed Mexico, these numbers show a recovery in the market and even signify a sign of hope for those seeking employment, including recent graduates and those close to graduating.

In which areas are more vacancies offered?

In the case of Mexico, Software Development jobs had the highest increase, with 116%, followed by Cargo and Storage job offers, with an increase of 61%, and Human Resources, with 43%.

Glass points out that the fact that offers grow specifically in these fields is a positive sign for the rest of the sectors, since the aforementioned sectors are “known for promoting a series of other businesses in different areas.”

Not all sectors see growth

The investigation of the online job bank also revealed that some sectors continue to fight against the effects of the pandemic.

This is the case of jobs published in Food Preparation, 9% below pre-pandemic levels, and in the same way Retail, where jobs are below 3%.