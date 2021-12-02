I didn’t like feeling fired by a plague. That is why I decided to go to the most natural place to do it, with the audience in front of me, full of gratitude and joy.

“El noi del Poble Sec”

Born in Barcelona on December 27, 1943, Joan Manuel Serrat is one of the most recognized artists of music in Spanish, declared in 2014 Person of the Year by the Latin Grammys.

Known as “el noi del Poble Sec” [el chico de Poble Sec, en catalán]In the popular Barcelona neighborhood where he grew up, Serrat began his career in the mid-1960s, singing on a radio program in his city.

Committed and deeply sensitive to his lyrics, he soon became one of the representatives of the “Nova Cançó Catalana”, although his first great success came in 1969 with the album in Castilian dedicated to the Spanish poet Antonio Machado.

Two years later another of his most round works would appear, the album “Mediterráneo”, with a title song that would become an intergenerational hymn. He is also the author of “Paraules d’amor” (“Words of love”), “Lucía”, “Today can be a great day” or “Cantares” and “Those little things”, among many other hits.

Of strong progressive ideals, Serrat belongs to a generation of artists who fought against the Franco regime. His maternal republican family suffered intensely the death and harshness of the Civil War (1936-1939) and he came to self-exile for a time in Mexico until the death of the Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, in 1975.