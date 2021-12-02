12/02/2021 On at 13:46 CET

Joan Garcia It was the great novelty in the Copa del Rey match that Espanyol played yesterday against Solares. The sallentí debuted in official competition with the Spanish team to the detriment of Oier Olazábal, a decision that leaves the Navarrese goalkeeper at the starting gate.

The Espanyol goalkeeper continues to advance after he made his debut with the Spanish under-21 team in the match that faced Malta a few weeks ago replacing Agirrezabala twenty minutes to go.

Joan García was very satisfied with his debut: “Very happy, all of us in grassroots football dream of that moment and for that we work day by day. That is the key that they instill in grassroots football, that we have to work to go up the steps to achieve the objectives you set for yourself and in the end if you work and have perseverance, the opportunities come. You have to keep working to have more opportunities like this. It has been an immense pride and happiness “.

Regarding the game, he acknowledges that it was more complicated than expected: “It was a very complicated game. As long as we made our debut, it doesn’t matter if it snows or rains, we knew it could happen. We had to adapt and play in a different way, but they are games that help you grow. “