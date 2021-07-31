A couple of weeks ago it was revealed that Leslie Grace will be in charge of playing Barbara Gordon in the movie of Batgirl for HBO Max. In this way, fans wonder who will be the other actors who will participate in this film. Good, a report has indicated that JK Simmons is in talks to once again play Commissioner Gordon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, JK Simmons could bring Batgirl’s father to life during the next DCEU movie. At the moment there is no clear answer from the actor. Remember that Simmons played Commissioner Gordon in Justice league, where it only appeared for a couple of seconds. In this way, the next Warner Bros. production could give us a better idea of ​​this interpretation of the classic comic book character.

This will not be the only Commissioner Gordon we will see in the future. To The batman, Jeffrey Wright will be in charge of bringing this character to life. Along with this, let’s remember that Gary Oldman showed us another version of this policeman during The Dark Knight trilogy. Hopefully we have more information about Batgirl in the future.

