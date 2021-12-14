JK Simmons was shocked to return as JJ Jameson to a Spider-Man movie

JK Simmons will return to Spider-Man: No Way Home as JJ Jameson, something that impressed the same actor, who takes up one of the most beloved characters in the Sam Raimi trilogy.

In an interview with Variety on the red carpet for Spider-Man: No Way Home, JK Simmons shared his impression when Marvel Studios executives and Jon Watts asked him to reprise the role of the editor of the Daily Bugle, and main detractor of Spidey.

JK Simmons says he was in “total shock” when he was asked to return to the #SpiderMan universe: “We did the Sam Raimi trilogy. It was brilliant. It was great. It was wonderful. And then they moved on and I thought that was great. Buh-bye.” https://t.co/2D6DAM71lU pic.twitter.com/E5mYvnzlgw – Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2021

“(I was) shocked… We did the Sam Raimi trilogy, it was brilliant, it was great, it was wonderful, and then they moved on. I thought, that was great, and bye…. and here I am, and Sam is also back in the Marvel Universe with Doctor Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness]… Its beautiful”.

JK Simmons debuted as JJ Jameson in 2002’s Spider-Man and reprized his role twice more in the 2004 and 2007 films, until he reappeared in 2019 in the final scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, where through the digital version of the Daily Bugle revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity.

In recent weeks JK Simmons stated that Jameson’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home is only the beginning of several projects with which he will work alongside Sony and Marvel for years to come.

“There is a future for JJ Jameson after a hiatus of several years. Obviously, I introduced myself very briefly for those who are wise enough to stay until the end credits of Far From Home.”.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange )

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in theaters in Mexico.

Fountain: Variety

