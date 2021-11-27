After a brief appearance in Justice League, JK Simmons will once again play Jim Gordon for Batgirl, something the actor talks about.

One of the productions that will start filming shortly is Batgirl, a film that will reach digital platforms, which will feature the return of actor JK Simmons as Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon.

In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Simmons said he was surprised that filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have considered him to once again play one of Batman’s most important allies, now for Batgirl.

JK Simmons and I chatted BATGIRL even though he wasn’t even sure he was supposed to. 😀 It’s shooting in Glasgow soon! Expect a lot more Jim Gordon! pic.twitter.com/gHgxQHb9To – Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) November 24, 2021

“I was completely amazed that they came back to me recently and wanted me to go back to being Commissioner Gordon and to be a more meaningful role.”.

Simmons debuted in the DC Extended Universe in the Justice League plot, so his involvement in Batgirl will have the biggest impact on the plot.

“I’m excited to be the one Jim Gordon was and will be. I had a long talk with the guys about how we want to portray it. It’s a really interesting version to introduce Batgirl and flesh out Jim Gordon “

When does Batgirl start your filming?

With a cast led by Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, Batgirl will start filming in Scotland in 2022, as JK Simmons announced.

“They start very early and I join sometime in January in Glasgow, which is a wonderful place to shoot as it is gothic.”.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmakers who delivered the film Bad Boys for Life, will be in charge of directing Batgirl, a feature film that will be scripted by Christina Hodson, writer of Birds of Prey and The Flash.

The cast of Batgirl is made up of Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, JK Simmons as James Gordon, and Brendan Fraser as Garfield Lynns / Firefly.

Like Blue Beetle and Black Canary, Batgirl will be an exclusive digital platform premiere by DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Source: Happy Sad Confussed

