The Batgirl movie would see the return of JK Simmons as James Gordon should the actor strike a deal.

Everything indicates that we will see two Commissioners Gordons in the coming months. In addition to Jeffrey Wright, who will participate in the movie The Batman and its spin-off series as the famous Gotham City police chief, it is likely that we will also see another actor bringing the same character to life. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, actor JK Simmons is in talks to return as James Gordon in the movie Batgirl.

With Leslie Grace confirmed for the lead role, Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are developing the project from a script by Christina Hodson, who wrote Birds of Prey and the upcoming The Flash.

Plot details are still unknown, but the project aims to premiere in 2022 on WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max.

JK Simmons would repeat as James Gordon, now on Batgirl

The note recalls that, in the comics, James Gordon has accompanied Batman since the superhero’s debut, which occurred in Detective Comics # 27 in 1939. “He was linked to Batgirl in the 60s, when the heroine was introduced in the comics and simultaneously on Adam West’s television series as Gordon’s daughter, Barbara Gordon. Her job at the time was as a clerk at the Gotham City Public Library. In more recent times, with the stories of the Multiverse expanded or rebooted, Gordon has been Barbara Gordon’s father or his uncle turned adoptive father. ”

Simmons was cast as Gordon by Zack Snyder for the 2017 Justice League, and he appeared in add-on material for the filmmaker’s recently restored cut, Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In 2019, the actor said in an interview with Entertainment tonight that he had signed on to play the role for three films and that he hoped to return to the character at some point. “I hope there is more of that in the future,” Simmons said. It seems that the bat’s wishes may come true. ”

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

A special volume awaits you in our online store:

DC Black Label – Batman: Three Jokers. Exclusive Cover + Playing Cards

Who are the Three Jokers?

Batman does not understand how or why, but the fact is true: the man whom he has persecuted all his life is not entirely one. There are three Jokers.

Now that he knows the incredible truth, Bruce needs true answers. Supported by Barbara Gordon and Jason Todd, two former victims of Joker’s brutality, the Dark Knight is finally on his way to defeating the insane being once and for all. Each one of them.

Geoff Johns (Doomsday Clock, Batman: Earth One) and Jason Fabok (Justice League: The Darkseid War) reunite to host one of the most anticipated events in comics in years!

Collect Batman: Three Jokers # 1-3.

Also being read:

This is what Henry Cavill would look like as Batman

This is what Robert Pattinson looks like as Batman

The most expensive movies in Hollywood

Hunks who have played ‘Batman’

Batman would die flying like he does