Being the most anticipated movie of the year within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home it does not stop offering details and generating questions from fans and critics. One of the questions raised had to do with the classic character of JJ Jameson, the editor who makes life miserable for Peter Paker and Spider-Man through his editorial line in the Daily bugle, played by JK Simmons.

The first time this character was adapted into film was in Spider-man (Sam Raimi, 2002). Then it would continue to be part of that trilogy. Nevertheless, in the adaptation Jon Watts was not seen until Spider-Man: far from home (Jon Watts, 2019), when he appeared in one of the final cameos. That triggered different questions. One of them was how it was possible for the character to sneak into this new adaptation.

Being adaptations, it is common for the names of both characters to go from one production to another. But since they are separate stories, such as the productions of Raimi and Watts, it does not seem so logical that the same actor appears playing the same role. How have they solved it? JK Simmons shared his response through the podcasts “Happy, Sad, Confused”, In relation to his passage through Spider-man: No way home.

What did JK Simmons say about the JJ Jameson of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘?

During the aforementioned program, JK Simmons referred to his image in the preview of Spider-man: no way home:

“I think it’s a slightly different version. Certainly from the creators of the current version of the story is a very different character. For me, is a slightly different character. He’s the same braggart. The same guy with less hair. Honestly, I wish he had the same hair … Most importantly, he’s still the same braggart and has the same damn mustache and cigar, at least. As is appropriate for that character, it’s a bit of comic relief that is lightly sprinkled on the movie. “

So, it is a variant of the character originally featured in Sam Raimi’s productions. Remember that, at the end of Spider-Man: Far from home JJ Jameson appears revealing the identity of Peter Parker as the man behind Spider-Man’s mask. In the latest trailer about Spider-Man: No Way Home the character played by JK Simmons is seen again. Given what has been seen, his role in this production will be much more active than in the previous production.

The presence of JK Simmons also works as a way to integrate the different stories of Spider-Man, before the possibility of seeing the Spiderverse and in line with one of the main arguments of the production, the multiverse. Spider-man: no way home It will premiere on December 16.