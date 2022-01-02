Rowling was not totally absent from the special, since she appeared through archive images that will show her coexistence with the cast and production, as well as with clips of interviews made in 2019.

The team of the also creator of other books such as “Una Vacante Imprevista” and “El Cerdito de Navidad” They assured that the decision not to attend was not related to the receipt of their statements about gender and sex., although no clear reason was given for their absence.

Other sources involved in the special claimed that Rowling will be mentioned in some moderation on the show, something that was shown in a preview of it shared by The Independent featuring actors Bonnie Wright and Daniel Radcliffe, who played Ginny Weasley and Harry Potter, respectively, talking about the author of this hit fiction.