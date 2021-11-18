In the last moment Spotify has focused a good part of its efforts on strengthening its catalog of podcasts, and the functions of the streaming related to this type of content. But now he has decided to go one step further by partnering with JJ Abrams, since the renowned film director also makes the leap to narrative in audio format.

Bad Robot, the renowned producer of JJ Abrams, now has a new division dedicated to produce and develop original content in podcast format, scripted and unscripted. Under the name of Bad Robot Audio, this division was born in collaboration with Spotify, and will be led by a former executive of the service streaming.

Christina Choi will be in charge of hosting Bad Robot Audio; comes from Audible, and previously worked at Spotify, being a key figure in the landing and expansion of the platform in the world of podcasts. “I hope that through our partnership we can create quality audio content that is meaningful, inclusive and creator-centered,” said Choi.

With JJ Abrams, Spotify ensures the exclusivity of more original podcasts

Image: Spotify

According publishes Spotify, the alliance with JJ Abrams is given through a multi-year agreement. Bad Robot’s new audio division will have the mission of create both fiction and non-fiction podcasts. For the service of streamingmeanwhile, this will mean adding an entertainment industry heavyweight to its exclusive catalog.

While it is logical to think that JJ Abrams will not be permanently tied to the day-to-day of Bad Robot Audio, or to the decisions about which podcasts to produce or in what way, his name is a magnet. Then, appealing to the figure of the renowned director, it will not only be easier to capture the ideas of different content creators in audio format, but also the public.

“Bad Robot has produced some of the most compelling and award-winning content in the world, and we can’t wait to see their imaginative stories transcend the audio space,” said Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s Chief Commercial Officer of Content and Advertising.

No announcements have yet been made on what the first Spotify podcasts produced by JJ Abrams and Bad Robot Audio. Anyway, it would not be strange if the news start showing up in the next few weeks.