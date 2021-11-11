Author Jim Starlin spoke out in favor of one of the characters he created to see him in the near future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the authors who has contributed to the history of Marvel in recent decades is Jim Starlin, who gave the House of Ideas characters such as Thanos, Shang-Chi and Pip the Troll, who have debuted in the latest productions of Marvel Studios, although the author hopes to see another of his important creations on the big screen.

In an interview with comicbook, Jim Starlin reveals which of his characters he hopes to see soon in the next Marvel productions on the big screen, which would have a great impact on the MCU.

“I am hoping to see Mistress Death appear (in the cinema)… That’s my new lobby. And every time I see someone from Marvel, I’ll have to go (talk about) Mistress Death and bring these abstract characters“.

Misstres Death first appeared on the pages of Captain Marvel # 26. His cosmic powers stand out for being superior to life and death. Added to that its power is unlimited.

Death became the romantic target of Thanos, who wiped out much of the universe to please her in the pages of The Infinity Gauntlet.

Pip the Troll, the latest MCU debut

Starlin, who was the creator of Pip the Troll, acknowledged that he was surprised to see his character in the post-credits scene of Eternals, so he hopes that his efforts to see Death in an upcoming release

“Every time I’ve seen Kevin Feige for the past two years, I’ve been lobbying for Pip. And obviously, I have more influence than you thought … But the truth of the matter is that they will be working on these things for years to come, so he’s probably been laughing up his sleeve every time over the last few years when I saw him and said: ‘Hey, when are we going to see Pip? “And he will murmur something, because he knew that everything was going to happen”.

Source: comicbook

