Jim Ryan criticizes Activision for controversy with its CEO

Yesterday, Wall Street JournaHe published an extensive article where it is evident that Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision BlizzardNot only was he aware of all the harassment and discrimination issues within the company, but he himself had allegations of abuse. Following this, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has come out to criticize the way in which shareholders and managers of Activision they are handling this whole situation.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Ryan sent an email to the employees of Sony this morning, in which he mentions that he is “disillusioned and screened” by the news. Not only that, but he also doesn’t believe that Activision you are taking the correct steps to resolve the issue.

“Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation, attacked Activision Blizzard this morning, writing in an email to staff that he was ‘disappointed and frankly screened’ by this week’s news. ‘We do not believe that Activision Blizzard’s statements cover this situation adequately.’ “

This he says because despite the report by WSJ, the board of directors of Activision continued to support and trust Kotick. More than 100 employees from Activision Blizzard came out to protest yesterday, demanding the immediate departure of the CEO, but Activision is not doing anything about it.

Editor’s note: And it is that Activision is definitely not handling this situation as they should. I understand that surely there is a lot of politics involved, but the public image of the company is suffering for every moment that they decide not to do anything about it.

