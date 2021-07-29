PlayStation has recently announced that its PS5 has reached 10 million units sold worldwide, thus also becoming the fastest console to sell in history of the company. However, it seems that this has not been enough to Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who recently regretted not being able to comply with demand for the PS5.

During the interview with Reuters, SIE CEO Jim Ryan commented that Sony is trying to find a way to solve the panorama, but that everything points to the shortage won’t come to an end anytime soon, far from it. Of course, a large part of the people who consume technology are aware of the global situation and lack of supply of components electronic, which turned into a war against the hoarders in almost all parts of the world. PS5 came in full swing of these events, and has had a somewhat complicated birth, which according to the CEO’s statements, appears to extend indefinitely.

Despite this, Sony has managed decently, announcing at the beginning of the year that PS5 has had the most successful launch in the history of the brand, and in addition we also have the news that it has become the console fastest sold in history from PlayStation. According to the reports of some analysts, lack of stock of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S it could last until mid-2022, but better late than never, do not?

In other news, Jim ryan gave his opinion as to the delay of the games, ensuring that «it is better to wait than to receive it in a hurry«; words that seem quite wise to us and that they arrive just in time for the announcement of the delay of Kena: Bridge of Spirits on all its platforms.