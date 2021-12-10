Here we bring you the trailer from ‘Sonic, the movie 2’ with the return of the most popular hedgehog in the world of video games and now also on the big screen. The first installment was a pleasant surprise, perhaps the last before the pandemic completely changed our lives, and hopefully the sequel is at least up to the task.

From Sega and Paramount they have chosen to play as little as possible of what worked in ‘Sonic, the movie’, so the staging is again in charge of Jeff Fowler, while Pat Casey and Josh Miller they go back to working on the script. A priori, the big news is the arrival of Knuckles, who will feature the voice of Idris Elba.

In the cast we also find several old acquaintances, as James Marsden and Jim Carrey bring the main human characters back to life. It was a pleasure to see that histrionic side of Carrey again the first installment, so zero complaints on that side. What’s more, Shemar moore, one of the protagonists of ‘Criminal Minds’, also participates.





We remind you that the premiere of ‘Sonic, the movie 2’ is scheduled for the next April 8, the same day that ‘Bullet Train’ will hit theaters and just a week before the landing in theaters of ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’.