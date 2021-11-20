Jesús Calleja returns to the Dakar. After missing the 2021 edition, the television adventurer will be back in the toughest rally-raid in the world. And he will not do it in any way, but with an interesting project and away from the previous efforts of the Leonese. In fact, Calleja has joined forces with another ‘returnee’ to Dakar such as Óscar Fuertes to create the Astara Team. A team that will have two units of the Century CR6, renamed for the occasion as 01 Concept for the ecological concept of the project. In fact, both buggies will use e-fuel, a synthetic, ecological and carbon neutral fuel.

The crisis derived from COVID-19 left Jesús Calleja without support to be in the Dakar 2021, a situation that Óscar Fuertes also experienced once the SsangYong project succumbed to the difficult economic situation. Nevertheless, Calleja and Fuertes have made this ‘weakness’ their greatest strength and they have shaped the Astara Team. Calleja will compete with Edu Blanco and Fuertes with Diego Vallejo in two Century CR6s renamed 01 Concept and that for the occasion they have different optical groups from the rest of the Century CR6, such as the unit that the Coronel brothers will use.

The 01 Concept buggy is an evolution of the Century CR6 with slight aesthetic changes in the area of ​​the headlights.

The Century CR6 has proven to be a highly competitive car, capable of winning stages in the Dakar and in the FIA ​​Cross-Country World Cup. Away from the Overdrive Toyota 4×4 concept that Calleja drove, the television adventurer has already rolled with this 4×2 buggy both in Baja Aragón and in a test in the Tunisian desert. The adaptation for Óscar Fuertes seems minor, since the SsangYong Korando DKR with which he competed in the Dakar 2020 was also a 4×2 buggy. All in all, the key is knowing if this CR6 buggy will be as competitive with the e-fuel that the team will use.

The e-fuel that will power the 7.0-liter V8 engines of these Century CR6s, although in its ‘technical sheet’ it says 01 Concept, it is a state-of-the-art synthetic fuel obtained from the union of water and CO2 from the atmosphere through a complex chemical process. Fuel is neutral in its bottom line, since the CO2 emitted by vehicles has previously been ‘withdrawn’ from the atmosphere. In addition, the team will have an external company that will audit the carbon footprint of the training to later carry out actions in favor of the environment and thus make the Astara Team a neutral team in terms of emissions.