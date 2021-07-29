Jessica Vall Montero of Spain competes during the semifinal of the women’s 200m breaststroke of swimming for the 2020 Olympic Games, this Thursday at the Tokyo Aquatic Center (Japan). EFE / Fernando Bizerra



Tokyo, Jul 29 (EFE) .- The Spanish swimmer Jessica Vall stayed, as it happened five years ago in Rio, at the gates of the Olympic final, after being eliminated this Thursday in the semifinals of the 200 breaststroke of the Tokyo Games.

If in the Brazilian capital Vall was 1.35 seconds away from being able to fight for the medals, this time the Sant Andreu swimmer saw the final slip away by 1.14 seconds.

And that Jessica Vall, a swimmer who already knows what it is to get on the podium in Europeans and World Cups, could not lower her time in the preliminaries after swimming the semifinals in a time of 2: 24.87 minutes.

A record that served the Catalan to occupy the final thirteenth place, three places behind that in the Rio Olympic Games in which she finished in tenth position.