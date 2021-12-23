The cosplayer community has a great appreciation for the characters that appear in our favorite video games, many of the most popular in the video game industry, often serve as a source of inspiration for cosplayers around the world, so today we show you one with the theme of The Witcher

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, within the characters of The Witcher, we have the female character of Ciri, who is one of those that various models from all over the world choose to enter the universe of the beloved video game saga.

The best of all is that, this time, the person in charge of bringing Ciri’s character to life is none other than herself, Jessica Nigri, the queen of cosplayers, who has decided to dedicate a cosplay to Ciri, who will surely steal more from you at a glance.

Ciri is a well-known face in the world of cosplay and this female character enjoys a beauty and sensuality that is often exploited by the most captivating models in the cosplayer community, so this version from the hand of Jessica Nigri, it does do the character justice.

We should mention that the beautiful model Jessica Nigri wanted to dedicate this cosplayer to celebrate the arrival of the second season that she will see while bingeing, as announced in a publication on her official Instagram account.

As has happened in all her cosplay, this version of Ciri is a success, since she is practically perfect in every detail: both the clothes and the hairstyle are done in an excellent way, and there is no lack of valuable accessories such as the sword or the sword. belt.