Actress Jessica Chastain is not very satisfied with her time in superhero movies and wants to try again.

Jessica chastain played the villain Vuk in the film X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019), probably one of the worst of the saga and that also meant the goodbye of the mutants to their stage in FOX. Fortunately, they will now return to Marvel studios.

On that occasion Jessica chastain, she was the leader of the alien race D’Bari that have the property of changing shape and thus can infiltrate the Earth without being detected. They want the Phoenix Forceas it annihilated its home planet thousands of years ago. At the end, Vuk dies at the hands of Jean gray (Sophie Turner) after an epic battle.

In a recent interview, the actress has shown herself willing to return to superhero movies and play a more interesting character.

“I think I’d be more interested in playing a villain than a comic book hero, because I think villains have more fun, honestly. I would love for her to be a villain who is already established in the comics and not created, as something new. And besides, I would like her to be a villain who doesn’t have to sign such a long contract. I am a unique girl. So it would be great to play a character who was naughty and then disappeared. “ Revealed Jessica chastain.

It could go back to a Marvel Studios movie.

Despite being the villain of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, could be in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, since it belongs to different realities and thanks to “Multiverse” it would be easy for all fans to accept. Also, now they will make a lot of movies where big stars will be needed for their most important female characters. So it wouldn’t be weird if we saw each other again Jessica chastain like a villain in superhero movies.

Would you like to see Jessica Chastain at Marvel Studios? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. While we wait to be booked, you can watch the movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix in the Disney Plus streaming platform.