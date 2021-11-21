Nov 21, 2021 at 2:58 PM CET

EFE

The women’s race of the XXXIX Cross de Itálica, in Santiponce (Seville), was a spectacle in its 7,900 meters with the victory of the Kenyan athlete now with a passport with Kazakhstan Norah Tanui Jeruto in a sprint with her compatriot Margaret Chelimo, which could not reissue the 2020 victory in the archaeological complex, with a time of 24 minutes and 22 seconds, one less than the runner-up.

The Cross de Itálica, this time also the Spanish Cross Country Championship by clubs, was dominated in the Nacional by Barcelona thanks to the excellent performance of the Sevillian Carolina Oak trees, which was the first Spanish in the test to be thirteenth.

The two African athletes waited for the right moment to change their rhythm and leave the company of the also Kenyan Beatriz Chebet, the 5,000 meter sub-20 world champion; and the Ethiopian Senbere Teferi, with which they formed a quartet from the first meters.

Jeruto and Chelimo they dynamited the race and went straight for the victory, they blended together perfectly to avoid surprises from behind and faced the goal line together, but there he was stronger Jeruto that was driven in the last meters and prevented Chelimo will revalidate the victory of the previous edition.

Behind, Chebet secured a place in the third drawer of the podium with a mark of 24 minutes and 35 seconds, three less than Senbere Teferi, ranked fourth, while the fifth place corresponded to Eritrea Rahel Daniel Grebreyohannes with a mark of 24:58.

Carolina Robles, in thirteenth position, she was the first Spanish, triumphed before her fans and led the FC Barcelona national title for women’s teams, with Blanca Fernandez in 18th place, Ágüeda Muñoz, in the 19, and Marta Garcia, in the 20.

The Playas de Castellón finished runner-up with the Ethiopian Likina Amebaw as the best classified in fifteenth place, and the podium was completed by Atletismo Bilbao, the 2020 champion, finished third with the Moroccan Majida Maayouf fourteenth.