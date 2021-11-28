For many, entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an actor or actress it must be a dream come true. Job stability, the option to reach stardom and projection for years or decades are some of the reasons that attract professionals to join the franchise. However, there are reasonable doubts involved, such as the one who lived Jeremy renner when they offered him the role of Hawkeye.

The interpreter arrived at UCM in 2011, when he made an appearance on Thor. Then in 2012 he was in The Avengers, being part of the main team. To date, the artist has been in six tapes of the mega-saga and in a solo series with his character, which is on air. However, when the option to enter presented itself, he hesitated for something.

“I remember going to talk to [el presidente de Marvel Studios] Kevin Feige and [el copresidente de Marvel Studios] Lou d’esposito, and they showed me the Ultimates version of Hawkeye. Iron Man had come out and I said, “I like what you guys are doing because I loved it. Hombre de Hierro. I like how they made Iron Man plausible. So that’s where they wanted to go with [Hawkeye].

I say, ‘Great!’ You have to sign up for a bunch of Avengers movies and possible Hawkeye movies, as if you signed your life. I say, ‘Wait, I could be 50 in tights.’ That was my main concern. I thought, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this. I don’t know if anyone wants to see me in tights at 50 ‘“Said the interpreter.

Today, Renner is 50 and yes, they are seeing him in tights, but not only that, but he is being the protagonist of his own show. Now, the third episode of Hawkeye will be available next Wednesday, December 1 at Disney +.