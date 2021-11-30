Although he has established himself as one of the most profitable actors in the industry, Jeremy Renner came close to declining the role of Hawkeye for Marvel Studios.

In 2011 Jeremy Renner had a brief cameo with the character of Clint Barton / Hawkeye in the Thor movie, at the beginning of a series of films such as Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame and recently the Hawkeye series, although the actor considered not accepting the role of the best archer in the Marvel Universe.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jeremy Renner confessed that in 2010, when he was offered the role of Hawkeye, he accepted the proposal from Marvel Studios thanks to what they had done with one of his favorite characters, Iron Man, but he did not feel comfortable in principle when signing for various projects.

“Iron Man was out, and I was like, ‘Look, man, I like what they’re doing,’ because I loved Iron Man… You have to sign as, you know, a bunch of Avengers movies and possible Hawkeye movies. As they sign your life ”

Hawkeye, a long time commitment

Renner also considered not wanting to be typecast in one role for several years. In 2011 Renner was 40 years old and his idea did not contemplate playing a character for a decade

“I’m like, ‘Wait, man, could I be 50 in tights?’ That was my main concern (laughs) I don’t know if I want to do this. I don’t think anyone wants to see me in tights at 50”.

Fortunately, Jeremy Renner reconsidered and has been the interpreter of Clint Barton / Hawkeye since 2011, to date, with the premiere of the series that Marvel Studios produces for digital platforms.

Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh will make his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The first episodes of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

Source: Vanity Fair

