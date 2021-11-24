Not seeing your greatest success? Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, confessed and said he does not intend to see this tape again. This was the reason he gave.

Marvel still has all the focus on staying on top of the entertainment industry. For this, the company has not launched productions only in cinema, but also on the allied streaming platform, Disney +. This year, the firm has released four series: Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…?, only missing from the list Hawkeye, due out in December.

The program will see the return of Clint barton, as the most famous archer, and the debut of Kate bishop, his faithful helper. However, what happens to the first after the show’s plot is a mystery. Although not much is known about what will be seen in this, even less is known about what comes next for its protagonists … Will it be the goalkeeper’s farewell? With this possibility alive, the actor who gives it life, Jeremy renner, he recalled one of the most important moments of his time at the UCM, the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

For the artist, the film was too emotional, so much so that he might not want to see it anymore, because of the flow of feelings it represented. These were his words.

«I saw it at the premiere, but that was something to celebrate for all of us. We were all laughing and crying and it was a lot. I will never see that again. It was a difficult experience… A mess of sobs and we laughed. It’s amazing, we were like audience members and it was amazing to experience it. I mean, it was a beautiful, beautiful experience to share«, Mentioned the interpreter.

Now, he will have a space in the UCM again, because today, November 24, the show of his character opens in Disney +. As previously announced, the first two episodes are available, now expecting only one per week from now on.