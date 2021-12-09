Since the episode “Echoes” (1×03) of Hawk Eye (Jonathan Igla, 2021), the miniseries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe distributed through the Disney Plus platform, ended high, with a scene of tension, there is nothing more reasonable than to start in the next one, entitled “Partners, Am I Right?” (1×04), taking it up to solve it. And it is what happens. But, if we expected that the concern would continue or even that the threat would lead to a powerful confrontation with a possible villain, our joy, in a well.

In the sudden blink of an eye, the uncertainty disappears, and gives way to another of those examples for which we can consider Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) a comical couple for which they use the nervous verbiage of the second and the notes of the first to what she says, a classic counterpoint, in humor. But you can’t go around like this for long under these circumstances, and the matter gets serious, with the eloquence of mentioning dear people we’ve lost.

A moving Jeremy Renner

Marvel Studios | Disney plus

Later, after mysterious interventions, there are obvious details that explain the need for a new superhero archer between the Avengers and who, of course, do not lack coherence with the history of the intermittent retreats that Hawkeye has had in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Afterwards, the Christmas spirit spreads a bit, but they take the opportunity to give us some display of physical skills with the attractive use of slow motion.

However, what is of greatest interest in “Partners, Am I Right?” is below: a very meaningful dialogue between the protagonists about Clint Barton’s dark past and his emotional perspectives, in which the tone changes radically without squeaking and he acknowledges his guilt and the pain of the loss. And, after all the emotions that we have experienced with these characters in recent years, one would have to have ashes in the heart not to be moved. Almost to tears. Because Jeremy Renner embroiders the feelings you want to convey.

Hawk Eye is the new marvel series that you can only see on Disney + Read: Two brothers found dead who were missing in Piendamó, Cauca Premiere: November 24

Without your great work, the words of rookies Heather Quinn, screenwriter on the staff of Hawk Eye who has previously appeared as an assistant to the producer Natalya Petrosova in feature films Comanchería (David Mackenzie, 2016) and Tangles and lies (Gillian Robespierre, 2017), and Erin Cancino, assistant for his part in the film the Irish (John Michael McDonagh, 2011) and member of the production team at Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal (Shonda Rhimes, from 2005, 2012-2018), no could achievesimilar effect.

The dramatic conflict is served in ‘Hawkeye’

Marvel Studios | Disney plus

It should come as no surprise that they recover the hilarious roleplayers live those who had introduced us in “Hide and Seek” (1×02), who seem to end up fulfilling a narrative function similar to that of Stark Industries (Robert Downey Jr.) for the adventures that focus on Peter Parker (Tom Holland), saving the distances and, at least, for a specific collaboration. However, its sequence in the second chapter of Hawk Eye He had given us frankly funny moments, and in “Partners, Am I Right?”

Finally, to close the show, directors Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, also known as Bert and Bertie (Kidding), they propose another gratifying action scene. Not to the point of those of “Echoes” and, for example, its rotating sequence shot, but it is elaborate enough. AND with echoes of one of the great tragedies from Avengers: Endgame (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2019), the one that most influences this series from Marvel Studios and Disney Plus, and pulling the thread that hung from Black widow (Cate Shortland, 2021). The dramatic conflict is served.

Date of high in Disney plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releases, to the catalog of Star and the best National Geographic documentaries.