Hawkeye, the next series from Marvel Studios and Disney +, is already less than a week away from being released. Before that, the protagonist left a topic on the air.

Marvel still has all the focus on staying on top of the entertainment industry. For this, the company has not launched productions only in cinema, but also in the allied streaming platform, Disney +. This year, the firm has released four series: Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…?, only missing from the list Hawkeye, due out in December.

The program will see the return of Clint barton, as the most famous archer, and the debut of Kate bishop, his faithful helper. However, what happens to the first after the show’s plot is a mystery. Although not much is known about what will be seen in this, even less is known about what comes next for its protagonists … Will it be the goalkeeper’s farewell? In this way, when in doubt, Jeremy Renner, who has given life to the hero for all these years, commented on his situation and the future of it.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, nor am I a fortune teller”, Mentioned the interpreter when asked about his future as Clint Barton after the product in question. “But have to Hailee [Steinfeld], and these characters, I think it opens up to six great episodes for this type of television event. After that, I have no idea. But these six episodes are very exciting”He added.

The show, which will be the studio’s last television installment this year, will launch on November 24. For this, two episodes will be released on the first Wednesday and, from there, a chapter will be shown for each of the following weeks.

Source: Games Radar