A few days after the premiere of Hawk Eye (Hawkeye) on Disney +, Jeremy Render, the main actor of the series, who plays Clint Barton, does not know if he will continue to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after its premiere.

He explained it during an interview with GamesRadar “I don’t have a crystal ball, but having Hailee steinfield, his character, and the others who will appear in the series, opens the door to six great episodes. But after that, I don’t know what will happen ”.

It has been rumored for more than a year that the series Hawkeye It will be the way in which the character of Clint Barton passes the baton to Kate Bishop (Steinfield) within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Besides being something that happens in the comics. Render’s words seem to reflect that rumor.

Hawkeye It will also explore Clint Barton’s phase as Ronin, as we saw him after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and meanwhile Avengers: Endgame. “It is important to explore these darker aspects of the character” commented one of the directors of the series. “He wanted to go through that phase, and there are times when it comes out again. It is super important to have those moments of depth to be explored and offer more depth ”.

Jeremy renner What Clint barton is one of the oldest actors / characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First appeared in Thor (2011) and has been present in many of the films, including all three of Avengers.

A new major character within the ‘Hawkeye’

Hawk Eye will also introduce a new character, Maya Lopez / Echo. In fact it was the first to become Ronin in the comics. Like the character, the actress who plays her, Alaqua cox, was born deaf. Marvel has a series planned to explore its origin, where Renner and Steinfield would also appear. It has also been rumored that Charlie Cox, as Daredevil, will return for this new production..

Hawk Eye premieres this November 24 on Disney + with two new episodes.

