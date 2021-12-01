Jennifer Lopez He has surprised again through the Instagram accounts of his stylists with a new look change. Yes, she is gorgeous. Yes, it is quite an important change, although, yes, it is also true that given the ease of celebrities To innovate when it comes to hair trends, this may new hair color The news lasted and a half like that cool pink.

There you have it, JLo has put aside her honey-colored highlights that left her a beautiful blonde and has opted for a much darker color, but not for that less stylish, because you have to recognize that she is gorgeous.

Thus, as keys to this tone, M.ª José Llata of Llata ​​Carrera Hair Salon from Santa Cruz de Bezana (Cantabria), comments that “This hazel tone gives it magnetism, although it is still a warm tone. It is one of the winter colors with which the artist vindicates brunette hair and that she has chosen to re-shoot a film, The Mother, a thriller that would justify the need to give intensity to his image. “

Well yes, it is a tone with which we will see her in her next film and with which Jennifer returns to surprise us because according to Charo Garcia from Ilitia Beauty & Science from Balmaseda (Bizkaia) “This shade, which incorporates various intensities, lighter and darker of hazelnut, looks great with her features and her skin, slightly toasted and with warm undertones. What it does is add more depth, while rejuvenating it, making her eyes and cheekbones project. “

I said, a great change of look with which the singer and actress delights us in the face of this winter.

Photos | @jlo and @hairbylorenzomartin