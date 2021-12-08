Discover the new film of the American actress.

Jennifer Lawrence, the consecrated actress popularly known for her performances in the saga ‘The Hunger Games’ or in other great films such as ‘Passengers’, will also participate in Apple’s streaming audiovisual content platform.

After working for nearly three years, Apple has finally got this project done. From Deadline indicate that Apple Original Films has confirmed that the production will reach the film industry.

Apple Original Films will work in partnership with Legendary for the production of ‘Bad Blood’, an interesting film in which the actress Jennifer Lawrence will participate.

What will ‘Bad Blood’, the new Apple TV + production, be about?

The story of ‘Bad Blood’ will focus on the rise and fall of the healthcare technology company Theranos, which had a great controversy around the blood test.

Jennifer Lawrence will play the role of Elizabeth holmes, CEO of the company. On the other hand, Adam McKay will be the director and writer of the film.

Elizabeth Holmes is currently involved in a series of fraud lawsuits against investors and patients of the Theranos company. In the world of technology it is being a case with a lot of controversy, so the film is expected to be quite a show in this sense.

Apparently a former journalist and investigator for The Wall Street Journal named John carreyrou uncovered the fraud and has been on the front page of every newspaper and on TV news for a long time.

The Apple TV + movie featuring Jennifer Lawrence will be inspired by John Carreyrou’s book, “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Start Up.”

What do you think about the production of this controversial film? Do you want to see it as much as we do?

