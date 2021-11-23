Actress Jennifer Lawrence to premiere soon Don’t look up from Netflix and wanted to review aspects of his life in a recent interview.

In 2014, hackers accessed the iCloud of many famous women and spread some private photos. One of the most affected was Jennifer Lawrence who to this day is still traumatized by what happened.

“Anyone can look at my naked body without my consent, at any time of the day.” Said Jennifer Lawrence in a recent interview. Someone in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.

He also praised Scarlett Johansson on her dispute with Disney.

In summer, after the debut of the solo film of Black widow inside of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, the actress Scarlet johansson sued the studio because the mixed premiere in cinemas and the streaming platform Disney Plus he thought it hurt him. Then they reached an economic agreement, that’s why Jennifer Lawrence think that Scarlett Johansson did the right thing.

I thought that was extremely brave. For if two parties understand how a movie is to be released, and then it turns out that one of the parties did not agree with that, that is unfair. She was crowning too! She was giving birth.

Now enter Disney and Scarlett Johansson have reached an agreement and even the actress will return to Marvel studios, although she will probably act as producer or director and will no longer play Black widow.

Meanwhile, we can see Jennifer Lawrence already Leonardo Dicaprio on Don’t look up, a black comedy about two scientists trying to warn that a meteorite will hit Earth. The actress will also do Mob Girl, where a woman becomes an FBI confidant spying on the mob. It will also roll Bad blood, the biography of Elizabeth holmes who created a pharmaceutical company worth millions of dollars that turned out to be a scam.