Actress Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most important actresses of today, even so she was impressed by the singer Ariana Grande.

Recently, we were able to see the trailer of Don’t look up (don’t look up), one of the great bets of Netflix by the end of the year 2021. The cast include Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, but they will also be accompanied by Timothée Chalamet, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah hill, Cate blanchett, Meryl streep, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman and Mark Rylance.

Now, in a recent interview, Jennifer Lawrence has revealed how much it impressed him Ariana Grande:

She can’t make bad music. Since then I have reflected on my behavior with Ariana Grande. I was the winner of the entire radio contest. I was so excited and nervous that at one point, I walked into her hotel room and sat down. I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately. There were all these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like: Do you live here? “

Here we leave you the trailer for Don’t look up, where we can see the two stars.

What do you think? Leave us your comments below. It really seems like a lot of fun and just because of the great cast, it’s sure to be one of the streaming platform’s biggest hits.

What is the movie about?

Two scientists discover a huge meteorite with the ability to destroy a planet that is heading directly towards Earth. They try to warn humanity, but they realize that people prefer to live in ignorance and not think about it. So they will try to make the maximum amount of noise to alert the population of the impending disaster.

This comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Dicaprio will come to Netflix on December 24, 2021. A nice way to end the year without a doubt is with a movie about the destruction of the Earth.