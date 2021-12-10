Jennifer Lawrence could play Madame Web

With the Spider-Man movie universe in full expansion, they point out that Jennifer Lawrence could headline the announced Madame Web movie.

For at least two years it has been known that Sony seeks to expand its cinema inspired by the Spider-Man universe with Madame Web. There has even been talk of other projects on the way such as Kraven, Silver Sable or Silk. And while Variety has confirmed for more than a year that director SJ Clarkson has teamed up with Sony Pictures to develop the film focused on Madame Web, now it is claimed that Jennifer Lawrence could be close to the role.

The Giant Freakin Robot site reports that Jennifer Lawrence is in talks with Sony for the Spider-Man spin-off focused on Madame Web.

The actress has played Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games and, for Marvel fans, is especially remembered for giving life to the young version of Raven / Mystique from the X-Men when the mutant franchise was in the hands of Fox. In addition, a few months ago it was also mentioned that she could give life to Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman of the Fantastic 4. Although this last information had no evolution.

How could Jennifer Lawrence’s Madame Web be?

As read on the same site: “In the comics, Madame Web is Cassandra Webb, a woman who is born blind and is connected to many machines that save her life and that look like a spider’s web… Madame Web is a character that traditionally he does not fight physically. She’s a powerful clairvoyant, but she’s not likely to run over a bad guy on the street. This may mean that the Spider-Man spin-off will focus on another character as a hero and that Madame Web will be a supporting character. In the comics, he has often teamed up with different women who hold the title of Spider-Woman. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Jennifer Lawrence’s Web was an important figure, but not the central character in the story. “

And he ends: “Although our sources have not been able to confirm that the film directed by SJ Clarkson and the Madame Web project are the same, it seems likely. What we have known is that there is a Madame Web project, and that Jennifer Lawrence is being considered for it ”.

