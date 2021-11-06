Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfán have been friends since childhood

Paolo Guerrero He arrived this Friday at the National Sports Village (VIDENA) to continue the process of recovering from the injury he suffers in the knee. The Peruvian striker arrives from Germany, the country where he received the initial treatments to overcome this disease.

The ‘predator’ arrived in the capital in the morning and joined the concentration of the red-white in the Videna. All those selected received it happily, especially Jefferson Farfan, who was in charge of immortalizing the reunion with the footballer in a story on his Instagram account.

“My brother friend arrived, I love you“ was the loving message with which the ‘little seal’ accompanied the postcard of both that was uploaded to the digital platform.

The friends were reunited in La Videna (Photo: Instagram capture)

Regarding Guerrero’s physical condition, it was his mother Petronila Gonzáles, better known as Mrs. Peta, who spoke with the German media ‘Integration Fersehen’ and was able to provide information on the current situation of the player. The footballer’s mother reported that fortunately Paolo did not need to undergo a new operation “ he is much better, he did not need to be operated on, he only required treatment, therapy. We leave happy because it will arrive well “he stated a couple of days ago.

Recall that the ‘predator’ recovered in July from a complicated injury to the tendons of the right knee, which took him away from the courts for four months. The footballer even had to undergo an operation in the middle of this year in Brazil to help him overcome the trauma.

It was during the match against Chile for the triple date of Qualifying Qatar 2022 In October, the footballer felt discomfort again, which is why he was called off from the following duels against Bolivia and Brazil.

Currently, Guerrero is not on the list of summoned for the double date of November due to Qualifying Qatar 2022 That begins in less than a week, since the personal concern of the footballer is to recover one hundred percent to get to the games that we have to play in 2022 before the World Cup. So much Ricardo Gareca Like the rest of the technical team of the bicolor they hope to be able to count on the forward in the remainder of the World Cup race.

NOVEMBER DOUBLE DATE

The first match of the Peruvian team in this new World Cup match will be against Bolivia, with whom he will meet again after losing the 3 points in La Paz after falling 1-0. This time the cadre led by Ricardo Gareca will play at home in the National Stadium on November 11. The Conmebol He used his social networks to announce the exact times and dates of the November meetings. The first red-and-white duel will be played at 9:00 pm Peruvian time.

For the match against the selection of Venezuela, the bicolor will play as a visitor, so the national squad will have to move to Caracas. The clash between teams is scheduled for the November 16 6:00 pm Peruvian time / 7:00 pm Venezuela time. Let us remember that in the first leg, the red-white was superior to the vinotinto team, winning the match 1-0 with a goal from Christian Cueva.

DUELS IN 2022

There are four games scheduled for next year before the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The bicolor will play at home in two of them. The national team is expected to score points in each remaining game to continue in the race and get the coveted fifth place that will take us to the playoffs.

Date 15: Colombia vs. Peru in Barranquilla (January 27, 2022)

Date 16: Peru vs. Ecuador in Lima (February 1, 2022)

Date 17: Uruguay vs. Peru in Montevideo (March 24, 2022)

Date 18: Peru vs. Paraguay in Lima (March 29, 2022)

KEEP READING

Peruvian national team: know how many goals Bolivia and Venezuela received in their last qualifying matches

Schedule of matches for today, Friday, November 5 LIVE: schedules and TV channels to watch live

Ana Ricci is consecrated as South American swimming champion after winning her second gold medal in diving